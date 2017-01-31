Stan Bowman: ‘I’m not expecting to make a deal this year’

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Stan Bowman went for broke last spring dealing away his first-round pick, his second-round pick, Marko Dano and Phil Danault in trades that landed Andrew Ladd, Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann. Ladd never really clicked, Fleischmann fizzled after a hot start, Weise was a disaster, and the Blackhawks lost in the first round to the St. Louis Blues.

The cost was extremely high, the pay-off non-existent.

That’s surely not the only reason why Bowman doesn’t expect to make a big splash by the March 1 trade deadline, but it’s part of it.

“There’s something to be said for chemistry and keeping your guys together, and not having someone come in externally, swoop in, and try to find a role for him,” Bowman said Tuesday night in San Jose. “So we’ll see. Things change quickly. But as we look at it today, I’m not expecting a big addition like that.”

In fact, Bowman went so far as to say, “I’m not expecting to make a deal this year, unlike previous years.” Take that with a big grain of salt, of course, as Bowman has said such things in the past and then been one of the biggest players at the deadline. But with the Hawks strapped for salary-cap space, and with rookies such as Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza and Nick Schmaltz getting better and better as the season goes on, Bowman thinks the answer this season could come from within.

“I’ve said this from the beginning of the year — and I mean it — we have a different dynamic this year because we have a lot more young players that have been with our team this year from the beginning,” Bowman said. “Established players, they don’t typically get better as the year goes on. They’re at their level and they maintain it or if anything, they drop off due to injury or fatigue or whatnot. But we’ve got a different dynamic at play. We’ve already seen it with a few of them. They’re better now than they were in October.”

Bowman acknowledged that the massive hole at top-line left wing is “the million-dollar question,” but with Schmaltz getting a spin up there Tuesday night and with Hartman and Hinostroza each having moderate success with Jonathan Toews in recent weeks, it could work out.

The other thing that might tie Bowman’s hands is the remarkable — some might say forced — parity in the league due to the point teams get for overtime losses. Among the 30 teams in the league, only the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes are hopelessly out of the playoff picture. The Detroit Red Wings are dead last in the Eastern Conference, and a source said the Hawks have asked about forwards Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist. But they’re only seven points out the playoff picture with a game in hand on Philadelphia. Sure, there are seven teams the Wings would have to climb over, but mathematically speaking, they’re still alive

All that does is drive the price up even higher on truly available players such as Colorado’s Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog.

“The way the standings are going, I don’t know if teams are going to fall out of the race,” Bowman said. “There may be fewer players than ever on the market, relative to other years, just because of the way the standings are.”

As a result, Bowman said trade talks are “pretty slow” at the moment, but he figures they’ll pick up eventually over the next few weeks. Bowman added that the fact that the Hawks are hosting the draft is not a “primary factor” why the Hawks might be more reluctant to trade this season, though keeping a first-round pick is believed to be a priority.

The way Bowman put it, keeping draft picks is always a priority because you build teams through youth — both in the long-term, and perhaps this season, in the short-term, as well.

