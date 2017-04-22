Stan Bowman: Postseason collapse was ‘a complete failure’

Stan Bowman never raises his voice, and rarely shows his emotions. He carefully tip-toes around questions and never wades into controversy. It’s part of what makes him an effective negotiator, and a calming presence guiding the Blackhawks organization.

But standing before reporters in April instead of June for the second straight season, and coming off a miserable, lifeless four-game sweep at the hands of the Nashville Predators, Bowman didn’t mince words.

“I’m completely disappointed,” Bowman said in a rare prepared opening remark. “It’s unacceptable to be where we are today. I’m frustrated, I’m angry. This was a tough, tough loss for us all to take. Standing here April 22 is not the way we expected our season to end. And it’s a complete failure when you measure it against the expectations that we have of ourselves.”

Bowman said that Joel Quenneville would be back as his head coach, but that was the only assurance he would give. Player personnel and the coaching staff are all up for evaluation after a 50-win season went terribly awry in a stunning one-week playoff collapse.

The Blackhawks were swept by the Nashville Predators in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo)

“It’s time right now to take a look in the mirror and face facts,” Bowman said. “And when you do that, you look at accountability, and that starts with me. I need to be better, there’s no doubt about it. I’m going to take a look at all things. I can promise you I will be better. … Joel and I are going to work together to make sure this never happens again.”

Bowman didn’t want to talk about a 50-win season, saying the sweep “completely overshadowed” it. He refused to speculate about pending free agents such as Scott Darling, Richard Panik and Michal Kempny. And he deflected questions about perhaps trading members of the vaunted Hawks core, saying that anything and everything is on the table as he and Quenneville spend the spring figuring out what went wrong instead of chasing a fourth Stanley Cup.

Quenneville lamented his team’s passive nature during the season, saying they didn’t find “the all-out button.” Bowman agreed. But when asked if some of the veteran players are getting complacent, and have lost their hunger after winning multiple Stanley Cups, Bowman bristled.

“I don’t know if I buy that,” he said. “And if that’s the case, then we’re going to get rid of those people. Because the only reason we come here is to win the Cup.”

Quenneville declined to say whether he would make changes on his coaching staff after the Hawks’ puck-possession numbers dropped precipitously, and after a middling season on special teams.

But the Hawks have time to figure it out — far more time than they ever expected, or ever wanted.

“There’s been anger, frustration, disappointment,” Quenneville said. “I guess anger is probably as good a word [to] express where we’re at and how I feel. … Figuring it out is the process now.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus