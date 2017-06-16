Star guard Nimari Burnett leaves Morgan Park for the West Coast

Last season, Nimari Burnett drains a three pointer to put Morgan Park ahead against Curie. | Worsom Robinson/Sun-Times

One of the nation’s best players in the 2020 class has decided to leave Morgan Park and head west.

Rising sophomore Nimari Barnett is transferring from Morgan Park High School and moving to California, according toMichael O’Brien.

Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin was caught off guard by the news.

“I really don’t know what is going on,” Irvin said. “I haven’t talked to anybody.”

Burnett had a breakout season during his rookie campaign. The star guard led his team to a Class 3A state championship title in March. In the championship game, Burnett led scored a team-high 24 points and recorded three three-pointers in overtime to help the Mustangs pull off a comeback win against Fenwick.

Burnett is one of a group of local players featured on Bringing Up Ballers, a Lifetime channel reality show.