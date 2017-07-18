Start of something? Jon Lester gives Cub rotation another lift in win

ATLANTA – The finish on Monday night was anything but spectacular.

But the start the Cubs got from Jon Lester in the opener of a three-game series against the Braves was the latest sign since the All-Star break that the Cubs might have found what was missing throughout the first half of their championship defense.

“We can’t put a run together if we don’t pitch like that,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after Lester’s impressive seven innings in a 4-3 victory that ran the Cubs’ streak to four games and shaved another game off the first-place Brewers’ lead in the National League Central.

This one turned into a nail-biter when the Braves rallied for two in the ninth and loaded the bases with two out off closer Wade Davis, who finally got Johan Camargo to fly to left to end it.

Jon Lester (6-6, 4.07 ERA) rebounded from the shortest outing of his career to pitch seven innings in a victory over the Braves.

The Cubs can tie their longest winning streak of the year if they win Tuesday, when veteran starter John Lackey (plantar fasciitis) returns from the disabled list trying to rebound from a rough first half.

The Cubs have scored 31 runs and hit 11 homers during the four-game surge from the break. But the starting pitching the last three games has been the most significant development.

Jake Arrieta, newly acquired Jose Quintana and Lester combined to go 3-0 with a 0.87 in 20 2/3 innings the last three games, allowing just 10 hits and striking out 21.

“Nobody wants to be the guy that breaks that up,” said Lester, whose only run allowed came in the third on a two-out single after a throwing error by shortstop Javy Baez on a potential double play ball put the speedy Ender Inciarte on second. “Nobody wants to be the weak link in the chain.”

Lester, by the way, also became the first Cubs pitcher since Charlie Root in 1930 to hit a double, draw a walk and steal a base in a game – only the third in the last 40 years in the majors (Darren Dreifort in 1999; Edwin Jackson last year).

“Just a five-tool player,” he deadpanned.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the starting pitching for this team. A rotation that led the majors with a 2.96 ERA during a 103-win season last year, returned its top four starters this year and stumbled to a 4.66 ERA by the break.

Quintana’s addition in last week’s blockbuster trade with the White Sox had a sudden impact, both emotionally in the clubhouse and on the mound with the left-hander’s 12-strikeout debut for the Cubs Sunday.

And the Cubs add another in the next week, when ERA champ Kyle Hendricks is expected back from the disabled list (hand tendinitis). He retired all 15 batters he faced in a final minor-league rehab start for AA Tennessee on Monday.

“Getting Kyle back will definitely be like getting another Quintana,” Lester said. “Like another trade. That’ll be big for us.

“It’s just the stability. It’s just like Quintana; you get a stable arm. You get a guy that you know what to expect from.”

How the Cubs finish this series, with Lackey (5-9, 5.20 ERA) and Mike Montgomery (1-6, 4.01 ERA) starting the next two, and then how they fare when St. Louis comes to town over the weekend, will start to better tell the story about what they might be able to expect down the stretch.

“It always comes down to pitching and defense. And last year we were really good at both of those,” said Lester, who suggested the four-day breather over the break might have been key in regaining some of that form.

“We’re right there,” he said. “I mean, it’s not like we’re 15 games out trying to make a push. We’re right there. Anything can happen. The Brewers have been playing really, really good baseball. And it’s hard to do that for the entire season. So maybe hopefully they’ll get into a little rut, and we’ll be able to take advantage of that with us playing good baseball right now.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com