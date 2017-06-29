Start of White Sox game delayed by expected storms

The start of the White Sox game against the Yankees Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed due to storms expected in the area.

The Sox made the announcement at 6:30 p.m., saying storms are due to hit in the area between 7 p.m. and 7:30. The scheduled start time was 7:10 p.m.

James Shields is scheduled to start for the Sox against the Yankees Luis Cessa. Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia is out of the lineup with inflammation in his left knee.

Here is the Sox lineup:

Hanson 2B

Cabrera LF

Abreu 1B

Frazier 3B

Sanchez SS

Smith DH

Engel CF

Narvaez C

Willy Garcia RF