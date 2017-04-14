Start of White Sox, Twins game to be delayed

MINNEAPOLIS — The start of the White Sox game against the Twins will be delayed because of rain.

Light rain started around 6:30 p.m. and the tarp was rolled onto the field.

Right-hander Dylan Covey is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Sox. Left-hander Adalberto Mejia is the Twins’ scheduled starter. Left fielder Willy Garcia is also making his major league debut and catcher Kevan Smith is set to play for the first time this season.

Smith was called up when Geovany Soto went on the disabled list Thursday with a sore elbow. Garcia is with the club for three days with outfielder Melky Cabrera gone for the series on paternity leave.