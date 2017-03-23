Starting in minors ‘difficult’ but Yoan Moncada accepts decision

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Expectations are high when you cost the team that signed you (Red Sox) more than $60 million, and the $31.5 million you got made you the highest paid prospect ever.

And when you’re ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLBpipeline.com.

For Yoan Moncada, there’s also the issue of being traded for Chris Sale, a five-time All-Star entering his prime and considered one the best pitchers in baseball. It all flows into one wide river of expectations, which can be a lot for a 21-year-old.

But Moncada lets it all slide off his broad shoulders.

Yoan Moncada poses on Chicago White Sox Photo Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I don’t really feel the pressure because of those situations,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “I feel good, relaxed and I’m just trying to enjoy this team.”

Moncada said his goal is “to be working hard and to keep enjoying the game and enjoy this opportunity.”

For now, that will be at AAA Charlotte, where the muscular, switch-hitting five-tool prospect who’s been compared to Robinson Cano will open the season after finishing strong and batting .317 with three homers, one triple, four doubles and a team high 13 RBI during spring training. In his last seven games he went 10-for-22 with those four doubles and three home runs.

“That was the result of my routine and my work,” he said. “I was also feeling more comfortable at home plate with my swing with my rhythm. That was the reason I had better results at the end.



Moncada looked relaxed and smiled politely while talking about his circumstances Thursday morning. Moncada made five errors this spring, some on routine ground balls, and coach Joe McEwing worked with him on widening his base and improving his footwork in the infield. So there’s that to work on at Charlotte.

He had 207 plate appearances at AA and 284 at high Class A with the Red Sox last season, so their more to be gained at the AAA level. And waiting till at least May to bring him up saves the Sox a year of service time.

“It was kind of difficult for me, but it wasn’t my decision to make,” Moncada said. “It was their decision and for me to accept it.”