Stay tuned as Cubs monitor August waiver market after productive July

Just because the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline has passed doesn’t mean the Cubs are out of the business of acquiring depth this season.

It’s harder to acquire players through the waiver process in August, and possible fits could be few and far between after the Cubs acquired starter Jose Quintana, reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in July.

“We’ll certainly be monitoring it,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We’ll be active. There will be players that clear waivers. There will be some options to acquire guys if they get through. But you can’t count on it.”

Once a player clears waivers, he is free to be traded without restrictions. Claimed players can be traded to the claiming team, allowed to go to the claiming team without a trade or pulled back off waivers – at which point they are ineligible to be traded until after the season.

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer, team president Theo Epstein

When multiple teams place a claim on a player, the claim is awarded based on reverse order of records, which allows teams to use claims to acquire a player or block another team from acquiring him.

Reports of the Tigers quickly putting big-ticket trade piece Justin Verlander through waivers this week raised immediate intrigue over whether he could yet be moved in August. The chances remain extremely remote (the Cubs, by the way, never came close to a move for Verlander in July, despite persistent rumors and actual talks with the Tigers).

The Cubs could be in the market for a smaller piece that might become available as the month progresses. In 2015, they made two late-August trades with Seattle for pitcher Fernando Rodney and outfielder Austin Jackson, claimed Blue Jays pitcher Ben Rowen on waivers and signed three free agents who became available in August: Trevor Cahill, Quintin Berry and Emilio Bonafacio.

Last year they made no deals in August and won the World Series.

“You never know,” team president Theo Epstein said. “For the right player, we’ll get creative. But we like the 25-man [roster] the way it is right now, and we like some of the guys we have at AAA. We’ll monitor the situation, but we’re happy where we are.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com