Staying in Fred Hoiberg’s circle of trust is no easy task

TORONTO – Play well, you stay on the court. Have a few bad moments? The hook will come swiftly.

Fair or unfair, with just 11 games now left in the regular season, this is life for most of the Bulls roster not named Jimmy Butler, Robin Lopez or Rajon Rondo.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has made it a “show me’’ business model, and wasn’t apologizing for that on Tuesday.

“The guys that are out there playing, the best obviously are going to be the ones out there at the most important time of the game and crunch time,’’ Hoiberg said. “A lot of teams have that set roster, that set rotation. In the last five minutes, they know exactly who’s going to be out there. With a young team, we’ve had different guys step up, so this is the way we’ve kind of had to have gone.

“Get the guys out there and ride them to the finish.’’

Hoiberg couldn’t even promise that he would stick with the same starting lineup from game-to-game. The latest change came on Saturday, when Hoiberg switched in Nikola Mirotic for Bobby Portis.

He once again went that same way facing Toronto.

“Bobby had been playing great, we put him in the starting lineup,’’ Hoiberg said. “He struggled a few games, Niko was playing well, so we really wanted to change the flow of the team. Get Niko out there with a little more floor spacing with that first unit, and then bring Bobby off the bench.

“Again, [Portis] just brings so much energy, whether he’s making shots or not. He’s going to have some type of impact on the game.’’

While the ever-changing lineup has been confusing to multiple players throughout the season, they now seem to have a grasp of what’s being asked of them.

No one knows that more than Jerian Grant, who has gone from starter to basically a DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision in just the last week.

Grant admittedly said it’s mentally difficult to play that way, but that’s the reality of having a roster with six players with two years of experience or younger.

“That’s tough,’’ Grant said. “But when you get out there on the court, you’re playing to win.’’

Coach Wade

Dwyane Wade might not be on the road trips with the Bulls right now, but he’s there in text.

The veteran guard, who will miss the remainder of the regular season after dislocating his right elbow last week, continues hitting up teammates with little messages on what they need to do better going into games.

Not that any of the Bulls players have been surprised by it, since Wade informed them to be ready.

“What you see from your eyes with players and what they can do better,’’ Wade said. “Giving them the confidence they need and just giving little nuggets from the game. Denzel [Valentine] is going to have a big role. Giving him the nuggets that I can to help him and so on and so forth.

“I don’t do the whole speeches. It’s more so my talk with each individual.’’