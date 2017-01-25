Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown the latest Butler guest

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to having good friends sitting courtside, whether it’s actor Mark Wahlberg or actress Shay Mitchell.

But the latest Butler bromance? Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Butler, Brown was expected in town to watch the game with Atlanta on Wednesday night, and planned to hang in Chicago for a few days.

The two became close in the summer, and the football that Butler carries around to practices was given to him by the Pro Bowl receiver.