Bulls 01/25/2017, 06:41pm

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown the latest Butler guest

Joe Cowley
email

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to having good friends sitting courtside, whether it’s actor Mark Wahlberg or actress Shay Mitchell.

But the latest Butler bromance? Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Butler, Brown was expected in town to watch the game with Atlanta on Wednesday night, and planned to hang in Chicago for a few days.

The two became close in the summer, and the football that Butler carries around to practices was given to him by the Pro Bowl receiver.

ab1

Previously from Sports

 Staff moves weren't easy for John Fox but change can be good
Delle Donne’s departure from Sky could be quickly approaching – Chicago Sun-Times
Yet another Bulls player hints that maybe he should be elsewhere
Fans to soak in new direction at SoxFest
# bulls Jimmy Butler Chicago