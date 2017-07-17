Stefanie Dolson receives 1st weekly honor for the Sky this season

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson reacts to a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

For the first time in her four-year WNBA career, Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson received a weekly accolade from the league.

The WNBA named Dolson the Eastern Conference Player of the Week Monday.

This is the Sky’s first weekly league honor this season.

Dolson leads the Eastern Conference players in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. She’s also ranked third in field goal percentage (.575, 23-of-40), tied for seventh in rebounding (8.0 rebounds per game) and tied for fifth in blocks (1.67 blocks per game) among the Eastern Conference.

Dolson recorded 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Sky’s 90-84 victory over the Dallas Wings on July 12. Two days later, she posted 23 points, which is three points shy of her career high. She also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in that win against the New York Liberty.

The Sky went 2-1 last week, winning their first consecutive wins this season.

