Steve Stone on his 70th birthday: Harry, Hawk and Playgirl pictorial

White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone turned 70 years old Friday. Stone, the 1980 Cy Young Award winner, played 11 seasons in the majors, including three seasons with both the Cubs and the Sox. Stone patiently partnered with Harry Caray as the Cubs’ TV color commentator from 1983 until 2000, and then with Chip Caray when he returned in 2003 and 2004. For the last 10 seasons, he has endured Hawk Harrelson in the White Sox broadcast booth.
It is believed he is the only Cy Young Award winner to pose for Playgirl, which he did in 1985
In honor of Stone’s 70th birthday, here are seven pictures that represent his career as both a player and commentator.
Stone as a member of the White Sox in 1977. Stone played for the White Sox in 1973 and from 1977-1978.
Stone in a Cubs uniform in 1976. Stone played for the Cubs from 1974-1976.
Stone’s parents Dorothy and Paul Stone look on as Stone addresses the crowd after he was honored with a resolution from the city council in 1980. Stone won the Cy Young Award that year.
Steve Stone poses for Playgirl magazine in 1985.
Stone with Thom Brennaman and Harry Caray. Stone and Caray broadcasted together from 1983 until Caray’s death in 1998.
Stone in 2003 during the seventh inning stretch. Stone worked as the Cubs’ TV color commentator from 1983-2000 and then from 2003-2004.
White Sox broadcasters Ken Harrelson, left, and Stone pose for a photograph in their booth in May, 2012 in Chicago. | Sun-Times
