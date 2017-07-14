Steve Stone on his 70th birthday: Harry, Hawk and Playgirl pictorial

White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone turned 70 years old Friday. Stone, the 1980 Cy Young Award winner, played 11 seasons in the majors, including three seasons with both the Cubs and the Sox. Stone patiently partnered with Harry Caray as the Cubs’ TV color commentator from 1983 until 2000, and then with Chip Caray when he returned in 2003 and 2004. For the last 10 seasons, he has endured Hawk Harrelson in the White Sox broadcast booth.

It is believed he is the only Cy Young Award winner to pose for Playgirl, which he did in 1985

In honor of Stone’s 70th birthday, here are seven pictures that represent his career as both a player and commentator.