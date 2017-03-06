Steverson likes what he sees from Abreu

DETROIT – Todd Steverson knows Jose Abreu’s swing as well as anyone. The hitting coach’s first year with the White Sox coincided with Abreu’s first in the majors, so he has seen almost every game swing, not to mention cage work and batting practice by the first baseman.

So Steverson knows the look.

“You guys can’t tell — I’ve been around him long enough, I can tell,’’ Steverson said Saturday. “There’s a look that he has when you’re like ‘Uh-oh, he’s locked in.’ You can’t explain the look, you just know.’ ’’

Steverson has seen it a lot since early May. Abreu is hitting .324 with 10 homers, 24 RBI and a .970 OPS over his last 36 games.

Jose Abreu in Arizona last week. (AP)

“He has that hitter’s swagger,’’ Steverson said. “When you’re feeling it, you get in the box different, you set up different, you take pitches different. It basically boils down to how you’re seeing it. When you’re seeing the ball good, it doesn’t matter. You get in the box and you’re so confident you can hit or take whatever you want.’’

When Abreu is off he’s chasing pitches out of the zone, Steverson said.

“Getting himself out before two strikes on bad pitches,’’ Steverson said. “When he’s on, he’ll still put it in play.’’

Abreu was batting .157 on April 15 and didn’t hit his first homer till April 29. He doesn’t care for cold weather and is still adjusting to it, having come from Cuba late in 2013, so perhaps that was a factor. For what it’s worth, not one of his 10 homers have been hit at home,

His swing is one that should play anywhere, though.

“Consistent and adjustable,’’ Steverson said. “You’ve seen him hit this pitch [up and away], this pitch [down and in], that pitch [middle of the plate]. It’s an adjustable swing, it’s not just one spot, which makes it tough for pitchers to do something to him.

“A pitcher can’t say, ‘He’s good here, let’s elevate on him.’ I’ve seen him take elevated balls and shoot them into right. I’ve seen him take inside balls and shoot them to second, inside balls and pull them. Down and away balls, hit them to left center. It’s an adjustable swing.’’

Abreu took a .284 average, 10 homers and 30 RBI into the Sox game at the Tigers Saturday. He made contact in every at-bat but went 0-for-4 Friday, halting an 18-game hitting streak against the Tiger.