Stiff necks and backs bear watching as Cubs near roster decisions

MESA, Ariz. – When Albert Almora Jr. left Friday’s game after three innings because of left-side tightness in his neck, he joined shortstop Addison Russell – a late scratch because of a stiff back – in the trainer’s room.

And just like that the Cubs got a reminder of just how little time is left before the April 2 opener in St. Louis – and of the baseball truism manager Joe Maddon has raised on an almost weekly basis when talking about playing-time dilemmas and job battles this spring:

“It’s unfortunate, but the game really does have a way of dictating what you can do,” he said, “just based on injury sometimes.”

Addison Russell was scratched from Friday's lineup because of a stiff back. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Almora, who was hurt attempting a diving catch in the top of the third, didn’t appear to be hurt seriously. He was seen by the trainer and cleared to travel with a split-squad of teammates to Las Vegas, where he planned to play Saturday – barring unforeseen issues in the morning.

Russell’s soreness also was said to be no cause for concern, and Maddon said he expected Russell back in the lineup by early in the week.

And Ben Zobrist, who has missed the last three games because of a stiff neck, could be back by Saturday or Sunday, Maddon said.

The Cubs have enough position-player depth to weather almost any injury storm (see: Kyle Schwarber, circa 2016).

But even the supposedly minor, short-term tweaks and tightness issues get bigger as roster-decision time gets closer, and they bear watching over the next week.

In Zobrist, Russell and Almora, the Cubs have a World Series MVP, an All-Star shortstop and a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder trying to get right again before an opener for which the game-time temperature is expected to be in the 50s with a 60-percent chance of rain.

A shorter disabled list that goes into effect this year (10 days instead of 15) could make it an easier call to start a player on the DL with something minor.

That’s not expected to be the case at this point.

But a that kind of scenario would have the immediate effect of resolving, short-term at least, the call on the final bench spot – between out-of-options outfielder Matt Szczur and infielder Tommy La Stella.

It also would potentially create an everyday role to start the season for infielder Javy Baez, the celebrated postseason regular, who entered camp back in a utility role despite being the Cubs’ best defensive player at multiple infield spots.

On the pitching side, left-handed reliever Brian Duensing returned from two weeks addressing a back issue Thursday to pitch an inning, and on Friday morning he said he felt good and plans to pitch again Sunday in Las Vegas.

His health, and the continued health of the rest of the projected pitching roster, all but assures a 13-man staff to open the season, which creates the short bench and the Szczur-La Stella choice.

Note: Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who’s considered the third/emergency catcher after losing almost all of last year to a knee injury, caught four innings in a minor-league game Friday – his first game action behind the plate of the spring. He said he felt physically fine, with just a few timing issues, calling it “just a normal day catching.” Schwarber, who had no opportunities to throw to bases in the game, expects to catch in one more game before camp breaks.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub.

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com