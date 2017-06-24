Still the GLHOAT, Anthony Rizzo won’t be ‘Wally Pipped’ after day off

MIAMI – And on the 11th day, the Greatest Leadoff Hitter of All-Time rested.

Despite coming off a shutout loss Friday night during a roller-coaster stretch for the battered lineup, Cubs manager Joe Maddon stayed committed to the scheduled day off for Anthony Rizzo – the Cubs’ self-proclaimed GLHOAT.

“I’ve been a part of way too many teams that have been exhausted in September,” Maddon said. “I don’t want our team every to be exhausted in September.”

The only game Rizzo missed this season before Saturday was May 10 in Colorado, the day after playing both games of a doubleheader.

Big flies and small ball. No wonder this guy calls himself the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time.

“I didn’t fight it. It’s a long year,” Rizzo said. “You’ve got to be smart with days and knowing that you take a day off now it’ll help in the future.”

But what about all that newfound value the Cubs have found in Rizzo as a first-time leadoff man the last 10 games – and all that renewed vigor Rizzo found in his leadoff mojo?

He said he hoped Saturday’s leadoff man, Jon Jay, would go 5-for-5 with five homers, and then joked about getting “Wally Pipped out of that spot.”

No chance.

“He’s been going after it pretty hard, being the leadoff hitter,” Maddon said. “I think he’s done a wonderful job, obviously. But you don’t want to beat him up.”

In other words, Rizzo will be back in the leadoff spot Sunday afternoon.

“Absolutely,” Maddon said.

Since making his career debut at the top of the Cubs’ lineup June 13 in New York, Rizzo is hitting .342 with six walks, four home runs, a .763 slugging percentage and 1.185 OPS.

Leading off the game, he’s 6-for-9 with three homers and a walk that gives him a .700 on-base percentage in the 10 games.

“It’s pretty decent, I guess,” Rizzo said.

The Cubs are 6-4 and have averaged 5.8 runs a game with him hitting there.

In fact, Maddon likes the lineup look so much at this point that he might stay with it even when next-best-option Ben Zobrist returns from his wrist injury.

“We’ll see how it’s all still playing out,” Maddon said. “If you could just move Zo down to 3 or 4, that’s not a bad thing, either. It’s been so good. It’s been a boon to our offense. So I don’t want to run away from it.”

As Rizzo said last weekend: “Listen, we win ballgames, I’ll be the leadoff hitter for the rest of my career.”

Notes: With Zobrist (wrist), the World Series MVP, still unsure Saturday about a start date for a brief rehab assignment, the Cubs have all but ruled out a return from the disabled list in time to play during a four-game series in Washington this week. …Major-league ERA champ Kyle Hendricks is expected to test the fitness of his injured pitching finger by playing catch Sunday for the first time since suffering a setback June 13. He has been on the DL since June 5 because of tendinitis in the back of the middle finger. …Left-hander Brett Anderson (back strain) was to join Class AA Tennessee Sunday to start a minor-league rehab assignment. Anderson, who had an 8.18 ERA in six starts since signing as a free agent, has been on the DL since May 7. …The Cubs’ 2-0 loss Friday night marked the sixth time this season they have been shut out this season – matching in 73 games last year’s season total.

