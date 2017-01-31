Stints in Rockford instill Forsling, Schmaltz with confidence

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gustav Forsling was planning a vacation from Rockford during the five-day AHL All-Star break this week. His destination? His apartment in Chicago, which he hasn’t seen much of since being demoted to the IceHogs on Jan. 6.

Instead, he had to quickly gather his things and hop a flight to San Jose to join the Blackhawks.

“This was a great surprise,” Forsling said of his recall.

Forsling returned to the lineup Tuesday night in San Jose, taking Michal Kempny’s spot on the back end. The 20-year-old rookie had a goal and three assists in 32 games with the Hawks before being sent down. He said the time in Rockford — he had a goal and four assists in 11 games — was good for rebuilding his confidence.

Gustav Forsling and San Jose's Logan Couture fight for the puck during a game on Nov. 23 in San Jose. (AP Photo)

“I played more [power play] and [penalty kill], I played in all situations down there,” he said. “I think it was a great experience for me.”

That’s exactly what Joel Quenneville was hoping for.

“The more ice time you get, the better you feel, the more situations you see, your instincts get a little bit quicker,” Quenneville said. “That’s what our intentions were, to get him playing and feeling all situations. And we trust he can do the same up here. We’ll see how he handles it. He has a lot of upside to his game that we want to see, and hopefully we get to see it quickly here.”

Toews, who has seen seemingly every left wing possible in the last two seasons, liked the makeup of the line, too.

“What’s not to like?” he said. “Hoss has been playing great all year, and Schmaltzy’s really co ming into his game. … Regardless of who it is, it’d just be nice to find that consistency and just start building as a line and getting better every night, even if we make a few mistakes here and there. It’ll be nice to have a fresh start.”

Schmaltz on the rise

Another Hawks rookie who benefitted from a stint in Rockford is Nick Schmaltz. Like Forsling, Schmaltz made the team right out of camp without any minor-league experience. But he was sent down on Dec. 4, then recalled on Jan. 14. Since his recall, he’s been more aggressive with his shot and more confident with the puck. He has two goals and an assist in his first six games back, after posting just one goal and three assists in his first 26 games.

That earned him a chance on a new-look top line with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa on Tuesday night.

“I feel like I’m making more plays, and I’m having it more,” Schmaltz said. “I’m getting it back a lot quicker. Hopefully, I can keep it up.”

The trick, as it has been for all the rookies who’ve had a turn on the top line, will be to play the same way despite having two superstars on his right.

“Just try not to get too cute,” Schmaltz said. “Sometimes, you feel like you have to give them the puck, but if they give it to you and you’ve got a good lane to shoot the puck, you have to shoot the puck and get to the net.”

Roster report

Marcus Kruger missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, but could possibly return Thursday in Arizona.

Artem Anisimov, who also missed Monday’s practice because he wasn’t feeling well, was back in the lineup. Jordin Tootoo and Kempny were the healthy scratches.

The Hawks rarely have had all their forwards at their disposal this season because of various injuries. But while Quenneville is eager to see what the Hawks look like with Kruger back, he doesn’t necessarily expect to keep a consistent lineup.

“I think our lines will always be flexible and a work in progress,” Quenneville said.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus