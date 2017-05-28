Stranger than fiction: Cubs pound Kershaw, get swept in L.A. anyway

LOS ANGELES – After an ugly 9-4 loss to the Dodgers and series sweep in Los Angeles, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant stood in almost the exact same spot of the visitors clubhouse at Dodger Stadium as he did after the Cubs’ fell behind the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last fall.

And was asked almost the same questions. Providing almost the same answers.

“We’re not panicking,” he said after a series in which the Cubs’ scored four runs Sunday against the best pitcher on the planet – Clayton Kershaw – and none against anyone else for three days.

“I don’t see any reason to worry, especially given what we did last year,” he said. “You can’t really take anything for granted, I guess. … We’ve spoiled ourselves with last year and that start. But I guess its’ a good thing to have those expectations, because we all do, too.”

The Cubs hit three home runs off Clayton Kershaw, including this second-inning shot by Willson Contreras.

A 7-2 surge at home that put the Cubs in first place heading into the Dodgers series faded quickly in three days of sunshine and intense Dodger pitching heat in L.A. – the Cubs falling back to just one game over .500 after being outscored 18-4.

This despite jumping on Kershaw for 11 hits, including three home runs – both career highs – and knocking him out of the game with one out in the fifth.

But that’s where it began and ended for the Cubs on this lost weekend. Josh Fields took over for Kershaw with Cubs at second and third in a two-run game and struck out big-swinging Javy Baez and Bryant to end the Cubs’ last threat.

In 22 2/3 innings against Dodger pitchers not named Kershaw, the Cubs were held scoreless on just five hits – all singles.

Pound Kershaw on one of the worst days of his career? And get swept in the series?

“It sounds like fiction to me,” Maddon said. “But it happened.”

Compounding the disbelief as the Cubs inability to handle the Dodgers’ lineup with their own Opening Day starter, Jon Lester, on the mound.

Five days after a 99-pitch complete game victory over Johnny Cueto and the Giants, Lester gave up three-run homers to Cody Bellinger in the second and Enrique Hernandez in the third, and didn’t get out of the fourth.

“When you’re able to get runs off Cueto and Kershaw, you can’t waste them,” said Lester, who gave up one three-run homer in 74 previous starts as a Cub. “Not only did I waste the, but I just wasted a whole day.”

No reason to panic? Nothing to worry about here?

Maybe.

But don’t try to convince Twitter these Cubs are worthy of optimism – never mind whether they’re a playoff team.

“Sweet,” Bryant said with a smile when told of the hand-wringing, head-shaking and Cub blasting filling Twitter timelines.

“Everybody has their thoughts. I guess it’s just natural just as humans – even just as baseball players, when something bad happens sometimes we speed it up and that ends up piling onto things and it just gets even worse,” he said. “There’s none of that here.”

Yet the Cubs have been swept three times already (also Pittsburgh and the Yankees at home) after being swept twice all of last season – and not until the second half of June.

And when Maddon talks about “hitting young” during two months of inconsistency from his lineup, this is part of what he means: The Cubs haven’t score a run on a hit that wasn’t a home run in the last seven games.

No wonder fans on social media seem to be “freaking out,” as one media guy put it to Maddon after the game.

“Oh, please, go ahead and freak out,” Maddon said, smiling. “If you want to freak out, freak out.”