Struggling kicker Roberto Aguayo on the spot for Bears vs. Titans

No doubt Mike Glennon will be on the spot in Sunday’s third preseason game when the Bears play the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But it’ll be a huge game for kicker Roberto Aguayo, too.

Aguayo, claimed off waivers from the Buccaneers on Aug. 13 to compete with incumbent Connor Barth, missed a 49-yard field goal attempt against the Cardinals last week. And even coach John Fox acknowledged Aguayo struggled in practice Friday — a rare, if not first-ever, unprompted acknowledgement by Fox of a player underperforming.

“I think our kicker had a little bit of a struggle [Friday] with some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto,” Fox said in his opening comments following practice. “He’s got a very strong leg. He needs to work on accuracy. That’s why we’re out here practicing.”

Already, Aguayo is running out of time — only adding to the sometimes daunting mental task of getting a kicker in a groove.

Bears place-kicker Roberto Aguayo missed a 49-yard field goal against the Cardinals last week. Incumbent kicker Connor Barth hit his only attempt, a 42-yarder, in the Bears' 24-23 victory at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Ralph Freso/AP)

“It’s like working with golfers,” Fox said. “It doesn’t really matter how they are on the driving range. It comes down to what they do no the course. They make tweaks. We have kick coaches. You can get to the point where you have paralysis by analysis, too. We’re going to mess with him. We don’t have a long look, but he’s been very receptive, and that’s an area we need to improve at.”

Trevathan improving

Linebacker Danny Trevathan, who has been more active with each practice since returning from offseason knee surgery, “will make the trip for sure” and could play against the Titans, Fox revealed.

Brother vs. Brother

With Titans first-round draft pick Corey Davis recovering from a hamstring injury, Bears wide receiver Titus Davis will not get the chance to play on the same field as his brother for the first time since they were in college in 2014. But Titus said 30 family members are taking busses to Nashville for a reunion anyway.

“I’m excited to see him,” Titus said. “It’s a bummer that he’s not able to play. Obviously we wish that. But I’m excited to be on the same field. My whole family is going to be there. There’s going to be a lot of emotion. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

