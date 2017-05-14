Struggling Kyle Schwarber (.179) still leading off, still ‘confident’

ST. LOUIS – Cubs leadoff man Kyle Schwarber continues to struggle as the Cubs head home from a 2-4 road trip to Colorado and St. Louis. But manager Joe Maddon still talked optimistically about the young lefty slugger.

“I’ve seen a great swing, and the ball fouled back,” Maddon said. “Like straight back, meaning he’s just underneath the ball just a little bit. It’s not like he’s slow or not on time – he is. He’s just underneath the baseball.”

He also has the lowest batting average (.179) among major league leadoff hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, has one of the lowest on-base percentages (.313) and takes an 0-for-14 streak into Monday’s scheduled day off.

Schwarber did draw five walks during the trip, including one Sunday, when he also worked 3-0 counts in two other at-bats against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Schwarber flies out to end the game Saturday.

Maddon said he talks with Schwarber daily about things such as keeping “an organized strike zone,” as he does with many of the young hitters.

“Obviously, it gets frustrating. You feel like you put a good swing on the ball and you’re just not getting the result,” said Schwarber, who lined out to first in one at-bat and lost a hit to the shift in another Sunday. “It’s funny. I’ve just got to keep going with the approach. I’m going to stay positive every day. I’m still going to be confident.

“I’m up there thinking I’m going to do some damage on a ball and get a hit or whatever it is. I’m going to stay with my mindset.”

Maddon said he doesn’t believe the struggles are a carryover from Schwarber missing all of last season with injury or of too-high expectations coming off a celebrated World Series performance.

“Everybody’s expecting the world out of him right now out of the chute,” the manager said. “I can’t tell you that he’s pressing; I don’t know that. Talking to him he seems to be fine. He’s grinding through a tough moment, but he’s really good, an dI know it’s going to level out in our favor.”

If anything, Maddon sees Schwarber as just one of several hitters on the team struggling early, including three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo.

“You would never anticipate guys that good to be struggling at this point as much as they have,” he said. “I really believe in some perverse way it’s actually OK or a good thing because I have that much faith in our guys.”

Heyward return pushed back

Maddon said right fielder Jason Heyward (jammed right index finger) likely won’t be ready to return from the disabled list on his first eligible day, Tuesday, as originally expected.

Heyward is improving but has lingering discomfort in the finger swinging the bat.

“I’m betting not Tuesday,” Maddon said, “but not far after Tuesday.”

Notes: The Cubs are using the off day to keep Jon Lester on his regular, fifth-day starting schedule, which means his next start comes Thursday against the Reds. Eddie Butler, who made an impressive Cubs debut Friday, is pushed back to Saturday against Milwaukee. … Shortstop Addison Russell (shoulder) returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three games. … Ben Zobrist (back) and Kris Bryant (stomach illness) both were out of the lineup again Sunday but available off the bench, with possible returns to the lineup coming Tuesday. … Outfielder Jon Jay remains day-to-day with a sore back. Maddon said he doesn’t expect it to require a 10-day DL move. … Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit two home runs against the Cubs Sunday, his first multi-homer game since 2011 – against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.