Struggling Russell, Schwarber homer as Cubs salvage finale vs. Rockies

Advice is coming at the Cubs from all directions, but ‘‘seat of the pants’’ decision-making is not in manager Joe Maddon’s manual.

‘‘Anger is not a solution. Seat-of-the-pants decisions is not the answer, either,’’ he said.

The Cubs’ offensive struggles on display in much of the 6-4 homestand are symptoms of a young team, he said Sunday, even though that team is essentially the one that won the World Series.

For all the experience last year gave the Cubs, it didn’t include the lessons that come from baseball failure.

Miguel Montero is congratulated by Addison Russell after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Rockies on Sunday at Wrigley Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

‘‘It’s part of the game,’’ veteran catcher Miguel Montero said of hitting woes that have dogged players such as Addison Russell and Kyle Schwarber — both of whom had key home runs in the 7-5 victory over the Rockies, ending a four-game skid.

‘‘The thing is you need to be patient with them because they’re still young,’’ said Montero, whose own eighth-inning homer cushioned the lead. ‘‘They had so much success so early in their careers, their time in the minors was so short. It’s human nature to try to do too much.”

‘‘When you win a World Series, you have big expectations [put on you]. Maybe things haven’t worked out the way we hoped [to now], but I can see it coming. They don’t quit. And you only get experience when you’re here. They’re still maturing and getting better.’’

His manager is of the same mind, believing it’s best to keep “information overload” to a minimum when young players struggle.

‘‘I’m certain Uber drivers have been telling them how to hit right now,’’ he said. ‘‘They’re going to keep playing. Sometimes you have to permit guys to embrace the suck and struggle through things right here [at the major-league level].”

Maddon did decide to use a more ‘‘veteran’’ lineup in hopes of salvaging the final game against the Rockies.

That paid off with Jon Jay going 2-for-5 day leading off; Ben Zobrist going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the first; game-saving defense from Jason Heyward in the fourth; and Montero handling starter Jake Arrieta and the three relievers who finished.

But perhaps the rub-off effect helped Russell, whose two-out homer in the sixth broke a 4-4 tie, and pinch hitter Schwarber, who followed Russell.

‘‘I felt good to see some success, but tomorrow is another day,’’ Russell said.

‘‘There were good at-bats pretty much the whole day,’’ Schwarber said.

Maddon is hopeful the carryover will be a boost in confidence, the element he said his young players need most.

‘‘Regardless of what you’ve done in the past, it’s so easy to forget that because you’re trying to do well in the present,’’ Maddon said.

‘‘Sometimes when things aren’t going properly and they start happening too quickly, all of a sudden you lose whatever that little thing is that permits you to slow things down and maintain your confidence. We’re all subject to that.’’

Don’t expect a shuttle service to the minors as a way to boost confidence from Maddon.

‘‘When you move people around, who are you going to bring up and what do you want out of the person you’re bringing up?

‘‘If there is an absolute, positive reason to move someone and you get to that point where you think it’s really impacting in a negative way their being here, then you do something.

‘‘But if you want to move somebody back, then you have to choose who do you bring in their stead?

‘‘I am slanted toward the younger guys and the development component of this game. I think if you choose not to do that, you’ll end up in a lot of trouble in a few years from now.

‘‘There are times you have to absorb growing pains and know there are times guys are going to struggle, but they have to learn how to come out of that. When they do, they are going to be better for it.

‘‘I don’t jump on and off bandwagons,’’ Maddon added. ‘‘The youngsters are here. They need to play. I believe in these guys. They’re really good and they’ll show it again relatively soon.’’