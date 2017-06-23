Struggling Todd Frazier trying to ‘sit back and enjoy the show’

As has been a problem for him all season, Todd Frazier failed to follow up on an explosive game at the plate with another outing that might suggest the White Sox third baseman is ready to get something going with his big bat.

Frazier homered and had his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks on Thursday. In Friday’s 3-0 defeat against the Twins, his 0-for-4 included a rally-killing double-play ball in the seventh inning and a weak pop-up with two on and one out in the ninth.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m streaky, that’s it.”

In danger of seeing his batting average fall below .200, Frazier — who does have 12 homers and 35 driven in — is overdue for a hot streak. The Sox would settle for a warm streak.

Todd Frazier had a couple of opportunities to extend Sox rallies Friday, bot no dice. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“You’ve got to come to grips with yourself and understand what you can do,” he said. “When I get hot, I know I can carry a team. And when I’m not, I’m going to need some help. That’s basically it.”

The 31-year-old Frazier, in his second season with the Sox, has been working on putting less pressure on himself — a challenge he started dealing with, he recalled, as a 12-year-old little leaguer.

“I told [Renteria] the other day that I put a little too much pressure on myself sometimes,” he said. “I told him I’m trying to just sit back and enjoy the show sometimes. I don’t have to reinvent the wheel here.”

Pleading in the fifth

Well, that sure was a strange bottom half of the fifth inning.

With one out and the Sox trailing 3-0, Tim Anderson bounced a pitch from Jharel Cotton right in front of the plate. Umpire Jim Wolf called the play fair. Anderson, apparently believing it was a foul ball, never got out of the box, was tagged out by catcher Bruce Maxwell and — in the blink of an eye — was ejected by Wolf, the first of the shortstop’s big-league career.

Seconds later, manager Rick Renteria was given the heave-ho, too.

Then Yolmer Sanchez bounced a single up the middle off the glove of A’s shortstop Chad Pinder. While Pinder — in the outfield grass, his back to first base — stared blankly at the ball for what seemed an interminable length of time, Sanchez eventually attempted to sneak over to second base. Pinder, roused from his reverie, got the ball just in time to Jed Lowrie, who tagged Sanchez for a highly questionable out.

After the world’s longest review, the call was upheld. It easily could’ve — probably should’ve — been overturned. Maybe the Sox had no one left to argue.

Rodon in action

Carlos Rodon made his fourth rehab start — and his third with AAA Charlotte — Friday as he continues to try to work his way back from a biceps injury. The lefty allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits in four-plus innings. He struck out seven and threw 91 pitches, 54 for strikes.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com