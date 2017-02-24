SU Swap Meet, Our World Underwater: Chicago outdoors shows Week 8

The Salmon Unlimited swap meet on Saturday and Our World Underwater, the great gathering of divers and other water lovers, begins today, Feb. 24 to lead the eighth week of shows around Chicago outdoors.

SHOW DETAILS

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors.

Our World-Underwater: Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26, click here for info

Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet: River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove, 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, click here for info

Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show: Indiana State Fairgrounds, through Sunday, Feb. 26, click here for info

Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, through Sunday, Feb. 26, click here for info