Surging Richard Panik drawing lofty comparisons

By the time the Blackhawks finish their first burst of warmups each night, a helter-skelter barrage of shots into a net that sometimes has a goalie in it and sometimes doesn’t, there are dozens of pucks piled up inside the cage. And before the team can do its 3-on-2 line rushes, someone’s got to fish them all out and send them all out to the blue line.

Nobody wants the job. But Richard Panik took it out of pity.

“[Jonathan] Toews was doing it at the start of the year, because [Erik] Gustafsson was the guy last year and he’s in Rockford,” Panik said. “But I think he hated doing it, so when he asked me, I felt bad and said I’d do it. I wanted to help him out.”

Well, Panik’s helping Toews out in much bigger ways these days, as he has emerged as a bona fide top-line winger on pace for the first 20-goal season of his career. He has 17 goals and 19 assists in 65 games, with six goals and eight assists in his last 11.

Richard Panik celebrates scoring a third-period goal against Edmonton on Feb. 18. (Getty Images)

And he’s drawing some pretty lofty comparisons from his new center.

“He can score in a lot of different ways, and when he gets angry, he gets worked up, he can bring that physical game, too,” Toews said. “These last handful of games, it seems like he’s protecting the puck really well. He’s kind of like [Marian] Hossa down there. He’s turning into that horse that can just carry a few guys on his back.”

Now, Panik isn’t the most colorful guy in the room, but a good way to catch him off-guard is to tell him that his captain just compared him to his hero.

“He’s my favorite player,” Panik said of Hossa, a fellow Slovak. “I feel so fortunate just to be on the same team as he is, and watch how he prepares for a game. I don’t know, maybe we have a similar style. I don’t know if it’s true, but it’s good to hear somebody’s comparing you to Hoss. It’s an honor.”

Panik has shown flashes of brilliance before. He had 11 goals in his first NHL season, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, in 2014-15. And he started this season with six goals in the first six games, briefly leading the entire league. He’s a big, strong guy with surprisingly good hands — witness the truly ridiculous goal he scored Wednesday against Pittsburgh, when he blew past Evgeni Malkin by toe-dragging the puck between his own skates and kicking it back to his backhand before snapping a forehand past Marc-Andre Fleury. He’s just never been able to do it on a consistent basis.

But the 13 games since he’s been on the top line have been the best of his career. And the ripple effect has been critical — with Panik able to hang with Toews and Nick Schmaltz, it allows Hossa to play on the third line, balancing out the Hawks’ offensive depth. And while inconsistency has plagued Panik throughout his career — it’s a big reason why the Leafs buried him in the minors and dealt him away for only Jeremy Morin — it’s starting to look like this breakthrough is a permanent one.

“Richard always had it in him,” Hossa said. “[He’s] powerful, a good handler, he’s got some real good skill, and he can shoot the puck extremely well. When [he finds] the consistency, and it seems like he’s showing his best right now, he can have a really big impact for this team.”

It’s what the Hawks envisioned when they traded for Panik and gave him a chance. And it’s what Panik envisioned, too, if someone ever gave him a chance.

“I always knew I had the ability to be an NHL player,” he said. “But in Toronto, I played two minutes a night. There’s not much you can. But if you have an opportunity and good linemates, the points will come. I think it’s happening right now.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus