Surprise: Bears’ Mitch Trubisky will start Bears’ 4th preseason game

The Bears will start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback Thursday against the Browns, a surprise at the end of a preseason filled with ups and downs in the Bears’ quarterback race.

He will be replaced by quarterback Connor Shaw, coach John Fox said.

Fox said Sunday that Mark Sanchez would play Thursday; he will not. Mike Glennon, the team’s presumed Week 1 starter, is getting Thursday off, too.

The most surprising part of the start is the injury risk the Bears are exposing Trubisky to. The start doesn’t figure to affect the Bears’ quarterback plans, which include having Glennon start Week 1.

Mitch Trubisky will start Thurdsay. (AP)

For the Bears, the value of experience outweighed the risk of injury in the final preseason game. The team undoubtedly wants to see how Trubisky handles preparing like the starter.

The Bears have already named Mike Glennon, who they signed in the offseason to a 3-year, $45 million contract, as the starting quarterback. But his weak performance coupled with a strong showing for Trubisky in the first preseaon game resulted in fans wanting Trubisky.

Trubisky went 10-for-15 for 128 yards with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Gentry in the all-important third preseason game, but Glennon played well enough to keep his job.

“I feel like Mitch looked great,” receiver Kevin White said. “He has a certain type of energy to him. I think he’s a really good quarterback and he can do a lot of things well.”