Surprises of local ponds: Mirror carp & flathead for Fish of the Week

Time to celebrate local ponds.

Al Gonzalez of Wood Dale caught a distinctive mirror carp Sunday. Brother Chuck said they were fishing a pond near Schaumburg High School and had caught three common carp before his brother landed the mirror.

Sam Schwager, who earned Fish of the Week honors in 2009, is back with a flathead he caught in a pond Sunday near his home in Crest Hill. His friend Mike Kropp also caught a 15-inch crappie.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

