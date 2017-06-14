Time to celebrate local ponds.
Al Gonzalez of Wood Dale caught a distinctive mirror carp Sunday. Brother Chuck said they were fishing a pond near Schaumburg High School and had caught three common carp before his brother landed the mirror.
Sam Schwager, who earned Fish of the Week honors in 2009, is back with a flathead he caught in a pond Sunday near his home in Crest Hill. His friend Mike Kropp also caught a 15-inch crappie.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.
Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).
