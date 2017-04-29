Swap meet, decoy show & open house: Show & Go, Chicago outdoors

There’s a the final day of the decoy show and a swap meet today; and an open house this weekend.

Here are the basics:

The Riverside Fishing Club swap meet is 8 a.m. to noon, today, April 29, at the LaGrange American Legion. All 33 tables are already sold, so it should be packed.

The final day of the North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show is today, April 29, at Pheasant Run in St. Charles.

Lee’s Bait & Tackle’s Open House is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, in Elk Grove Village. There’s tackle specials, experts, hourly raffles, free barbecue. Call (847) 593-6424.