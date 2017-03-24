Swap meet, wild game feed, coho derby: Show/Go, Chicago outdoors

Coho derby at Navy Pier in 2015. Credit: For the Sun-Times

Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet, Veterans R&R inaugural wild game dinner and gun raffle and Henry’s Spring Coho Derby make for a Saturday packed with options.

SHOW DETAILS

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors. Otherwise, below are individual show details for this week.

Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet: Fox Lake Legion Hall, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, click here for info

Veterans R&R inaugural wild game dinner and gun raffle: Major A. Robert Abboud speaking, Wauconda American Legion, 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, click here for info

Henry’s Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier: Saturday, March 25, registration begins 6:30 a.m., event 7-11 a.m., $6 parking, prizes for leaders, free raffle for registered anglers, (312) 225-8538