Sweet smell of success? Moncada seems well on his way

GLENDALE, Ariz. – When teammate Yolmer Sanchez interrupted prized prospect Yoan Moncada’s first group media scrum Saturday, the 21-year-old Moncada fielded the question with the grace of a veteran infielder.

“What is your favorite perfume?” Sanchez asked in Spanish.

“I like all kinds of perfume,’’ Moncada replied. “The sweet ones. I like the sweet ones better.’’

Laughs all around.

Yoan Moncada takes a break at White Sox camp this week. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

And points for Moncada, who, signed out of Cuba by the Red Sox to a record $31.5 million bonus (spread over three seasons) could buy several perfume companies and Sanchez, too, for that matter. He didn’t big-time his new teammate, a fourth-year veteran, knowing his place in the clubhouse despite a high profile as the No. 2-ranked prospect in baseball.

“I’m just trying to get to know the culture here, the guys, the staff, the players, how they like to work,’’ Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “And so far I’ve been good. Also, the change of the city and state, especially in spring training [the Red Sox train in Florida], I’m getting to know that a little bit better right now. That’s basically the changes.’’

Moncada, a switch-hitter, faced live pitching, including Jose Quintana, on the first day of full-squad workouts Saturday.

“My routine basically is just to first try to hit the ball to the opposite field in the cages, from both sides of the plate,’’ he said. “Then when I’m hitting on the field, I try to hit the ball all over the field.’’

“Extremely talented, very gifted in many aspects of the skill set he has,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “Runs well, has a good arm, we’ve seen him turning double plays, taking ground balls, swinging the bat. A very skilled young man who will continue to grow and get better.’’

Moncada, who has been in camp since Tuesday, said his goals are to “be better, and specifically at this point, all I want is just to make the team. That’s my focus right now.’’

The Sox are in no rush to push Moncada, however, and will likely start him at AAA Charlotte out of spring training.