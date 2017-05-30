Szczur the day: Ex-Cub embraces trade to SD for chance at starting job

SAN DIEGO – Matt Szczur got a ring, a role in baseball history and some close friends during his career as a Cub.

But he only got his real chance to play when the Cubs traded him earlier this month to the perpetually rebuilding San Diego Padres to clear a logjam on the roster.

“It came at me hot for sure,” said Szczur of the May 8 trade from his original team he knew was possible since he went to spring training without options and part of a loaded Cubs outfield. “But it’s a good change. I needed to get out and see if I could be an everyday guy and be able to play somewhere else.

“I love those guys,” he said as he looked at his old team across Petco Field, where the Cubs and Padres are in the midst of a three-game series this week. “I loved everything about being a Cub. But for me, it just wasn’t the right place for me. We won the World Series together, which was unbelievable.

Matt Szczur may have found home since a trade from the Cubs to the Padres earlier this month.

“And now I’ve got to turn the page and get on to the next chapter.”

Szczur, who came off the Padres bench to play center field in a double switch Monday, started only twice for the Cubs this year. He had 12 starts already for the Padres, heading into Tuesday’s game, and San Diego manager Andy Green said he expects a lot more opportunity coming for the former fifth-round draft pick.

“It was well known when he left the Cubs that he was a glue guy, a high-character guy, a guy that everybody enjoys and rallies around and works incredibly hard,” Green said. “All those descriptions of him are accurate.”

In recent days, Green has test-driven rookies Allen Cordoba and Franchy Cordero in his starting outfield but sees Szczur continuing to play a significant role in his plans.

“Matt’s going to get more opportunity than he would have gotten in a Cubs uniform,” Green said.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant called Szczur “one of my favorite teammates and the hardest worker I’ve been around.”

“It stinks he had to leave us,” said Bryant, who went to college in San Diego and served as Szczur’s personal GPS for local hot spots. “All of us miss him.”

Szczur didn’t make the Cubs’ World Series roster, but his bat and underwear played – Anthony Rizzo borrowing a bat and breaking out of a slump with a big homer and Addison Russell breaking out a slump after subsequently borrowing Szczur’s underwear.

Szczur said he sees a chance to play an even bigger role in a competitive turnaround with the Padres after going through that with the Cubs.

Maybe as an everyday player by then.

“I hope it’s headed that way,” he said. “It’s great to get that opportunity.”