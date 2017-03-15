Tackle Charles Leno leads Bears in performance-based pay

Left tackle Charles Leno will receive $228,015.52 in performance-based pay, the most of any of his teammates, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The league’s performance-based salary program generally rewards those whose salaries are low but playing-time is high. Each team is given $3.995 million to distribute.

Safety Adrian Amos ($226,366.14), cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc ($204,841.45) and safety Harold-Jones Quartey ($199,936.16) are next on the Bears list, followed by three offensive standouts.

Receiver Cam Meredith made $174,978.58, while center Cody Whitehair made $174,298.20, Running back Jordan Howard, who reached the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, earned $169,845.39.