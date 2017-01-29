Taj Gibson is sidelined with an ailing left ankle once again

Taj Gibson hates needles.

He isn’t fond of missing games, either.

So Sunday capped off a real bad weekend for the Bulls big man.

After experiencing pain in the left ankle that he had surgically repaired back in June of 2015, team doctors made the decision to give Gibson a cortisone shot coming out of Friday’s loss to Miami. The immediate prognosis was there was no structural damage in the ankle, but there would be some collateral damage from the shot itself.

It was enough so that Gibson was a late scratch from playing against Philadelphia.

“It’s hard,’’ Gibson said. “You want to help the guys, back your words up. You want to go out there and play the right way. Dwyane [Wade’s] been battling injuries. Everyone’s been doing what they have to do to help the team. I’m really disappointed.

“It hurts because you want to be out there to help the guys anyway you can, but don’t want to hurt the team knowing you could not be playing like yourself.’’

It was only the second game Gibson missed this season, with his last absence coming on Jan. 17, which was also because of soreness in that ankle.

Rest was all he needed after sitting out that game against Dallas, but looking to calm the inflammation down they opted to go with the injection this time around.

“It was a big needle, man, I’ll tell you that,’’ Gibson said. “If you would have seen the size of this needle you would have fainted. I almost fainted.’’

In 47 games this season, Gibson was averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. With two off days before the Bulls take the court once again Wednesday in Oklahoma City, there was no reason to feel that he wouldn’t be ready to face the Thunder.

With Gibson out, coach Fred Hoiberg made the decision to start Bobby Portis. It was Portis’ first action since Jan. 20, against Atlanta. In the four games after the loss to the Hawks, Portis earned the DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision.

Windy City Valentine

First-round pick Denzel Valentine played for the Windy City Bulls on Saturday night, going 8-for-14 from three-point range and scoring all of his 24 points from beyond the arc. He finished the game 8-for-22 from the field.

Valentine was recalled before Sunday’s game with the 76ers, but that still doesn’t mean the first-round pick’s status of being buried on the bench has changed.

“It was a good experience,’’ Valentine said. “I got to play, get some confidence, get in shape a little bit. I was a little rusty obviously because I hadn’t been playing.’’

As far as the immediate future of Valentine – who was the 14th overall pick in June – well, according to coach Fred Hoiberg it remained status quo.

“Again, Denzel is going to get his opportunities,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s had some chances, and the unfortunate thing is with the injuries he’s been in and out. He was getting into a rhythm, had an injury [to his ankle] that set him back, so again, he just has to keep himself ready and he’ll do that. I know that because of the fact that he works.’’