Taj Gibson remains the trade rumor of the week … yet again

HOUSTON – Taj Gibson has grown immune to all of it.

At this point, it’s barely even noise for the Bulls big man.

Let’s see, just in the last few weeks Gibson has been rumored to be heading to Minnesota, Toronto, Houston and Philadelphia.

If there’s a trade rumor concerning the Bulls, it usually has Gibson’s name in it.

“The rumor mill I think is a bunch of people that aren’t real writers basically,’’ Gibson said. “The guys that don’t have the real credentials, but just want to pretend they are real media, so there’s always going to be rumors as long as some guy out there wants to just jot some stuff down and hit send.’’

Now Gibson isn’t naïve.

He knows that being a part of a team that is 25-25, as well as a front office that still doesn’t seem to have a concrete plan moving forward, he is a likely trade candidate. Throw in the fact that he’s 31 years old and set to become a free agent this offseason, and it makes sense for the Bulls to move him if they feel like they can get younger, but still stay in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

What Gibson won’t do anymore, however, is dwell on it.

“This is part of the job,’’ Gibson said. “I’ve been traded so many times, my whole thing is at least there’s teams that want you. It’s different when no one wants you. But you never know. I’m always loyal to the Bulls, first and foremost.’’

Will that feeling stay mutual?

The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and while the Bulls entered Thursday holding down the No. 7 spot in the East, getting a first-round playoff series and possibly a first-round exit, shouldn’t be the goal.

Both VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman have insisted that the roster needs to get younger and more athletic, but the lack of consistent depth behind Gibson could also hurt the Bulls short-term if they make a move.

That shouldn’t be a big deal for most teams, but the marketing-first Bulls seem fixated on playoff appearances, especially when the front office has dried up the excuses department.

If they were to move Gibson that would mean Bobby Portis would have to be ready for increased minutes, unless they brought a power forward with a higher upside back in the deal. Portis isn’t ready, and few NBA teams are looking to move young, talented power forwards.

That’s another reason Gibson is all for his front office staying pat.

“You can’t make any moves right now,’’ Gibson said. “We just got to start focusing on what we have on the court. You can’t sit around and wait for the team to bring in someone to save you. We got more than enough to win right now.

“We do well against the good teams in this league, and now we still have to figure out how to play better against the teams that are bottom level. Just do our jobs. That other stuff is management’s job, not my job.’’

The way Gibson sees it, one good week in the East and the Bulls could challenge for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“People think that all the stuff going on with us that we have problems?’’ Gibson said with a laugh. “I mean look around the East. There’s a lot of teams with growing pains, a lot of secret meetings going on all over, I bet you that. We’re not the only ones.’’