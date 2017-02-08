Take a look at the Bulls’ new Nike jerseys

This season sparks a new era for NBA uniforms.

For the first time ever, teams can have sponsor patches on their jerseys. This is also the first season of Nike’s contract as the league’s merchandise vendor.

The Bulls revealed their new Nike Icon jerseys on Wednesday in a gallery of photos on Twitter.

The team showcased Dwyane Wade’s jerseys, which look similar to years past. Nike said in a statement that the main difference is the material used and the mechanical design of the uniforms.

Nike showcased Dwyane Wade's jersey for their reveal. | Bulls/Twitter

Take a look at the new jerseys:

FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

For home games, the Bulls will primarily wear their red jersey or Nike’s “Association Edition.” When the Bulls are on the road, they will wear their white jerseys or the “Icon Edition.”

The team used Dwyane Wade’s jersey to showcase the new uniforms.

Two years ago, Nike made an eight-year global partnership with the NBA to stat this season. Nike’s iconic swoosh will be stitched on the players’ jerseys, shorts and compression tights.

Nike said they spent 25 years of research and gathering insight from current and former NBA players. They used this knowledge to create basketball uniforms that have heat and cool maps, which help regulate the body’s temperature.

Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving said he appreciated Nike taking the time to speak with the athletes.

“The mental advantage of a quality uniform is priceless,” Irving said in a statement released by Nike on Wednesday. “The fact that Nike listened to all of our feedback while developing the new NBA uniforms speaks volumes. I’m excited for the new fit and feel.”

