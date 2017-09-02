Take a look: the Bears’ first 53-man roster for the 2017 season

General manager Ryan Pace’s picks are in. The Bears officially trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit on Saturday. The roster will change in the coming days. There will be waiver claims.

But here is the Bears’ first 53-man roster for the 2017 season:

Quarterback: Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez, Mitch Trubisky

Running back: Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Jeremy Langford, Benny Cunningham, Michael Burton

Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach John Fox. (AP)

Wide receiver: Kevin White, Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy, Deonte Thompson

Tight end: Zach Miller, Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen, Daniel Brown, Ben Braunecker

Offensive line: Charles Leno Jr., Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair, Josh Sitton, Bobby Massie, Hroniss Grasu, Tom Compton, Bradley Sowell

Outside linebacker: Leonard Floyd, Willie Young, Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho

Inside linebacker: Jerrell Freeman, Danny Trevathan, Nick Kwiatkoski, Christian Jones

Defensive line: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Mitch Unrein, Jonathan Bullard, Roy Robertson-Harris

Cornerback: Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Sherrick McManis

Safety: Quintin Demps, Eddie Jackson, Adrian Amos, Deon Bush, Deiondre’ Hall

Specialists: Connor Barth, Pat O’Donnell, Jeff Overbaugh