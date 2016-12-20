Termination of lease at Rend Lake: Note for Rend visitors

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday the termination of the lease of Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center.

If you planned to stay there, make other plans for now.

IDNR spokesman Ed Cross said there will be several days of inspecting rooms and cabins for mold before taking the next step in the process of finding another lessee.

My sense is it could be a process that will take some time.

Here is the official word from the IDNR on Friday: