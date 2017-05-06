Thad Matta out as basketball coach at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thad Matta is out as Ohio State’s basketball coach after 13 seasons.

He said at a news conference Monday it was a “mutually agreed” decision.

He coached the Buckeyes to two Final Fours while he was there from 2005 to 2017. Ohio State finished 17-15 this season.

Matta has been troubled by back pain, and surgery complications have left him with a limp. He mentioned “trying to get healthy” as a reason for leaving the job.

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Thad Matta gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers, in Washington. Matta is out as coach of Ohio State after 13 seasons. Matta said Monday, June 5, 2017, it was a "mutually agreed" decision. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

His teams won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons. Matta is the school’s career leader in wins and games. He won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournaments, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.