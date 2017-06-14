That’s a lot green: Cubs selling 2016 ivy leaves for $200

While you can’t put a price tag on the memory of the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series, merchandise vendors and the Cubs could put a price on the fan memorabilia.

And now, the Cubs are offering another opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from the historic run more iconic and historic than any blinged-out ring — ivy leaves from the 2016 postseason.

The Cubs emailed premier clients and season-ticket holders Tuesday offering them the opportunity to purchase the special ivy leaves, which are known to cover Wrigley Field’s outfield walls, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The franchise usually discards the leaves at the end of the season when they turn brown and red. But after their historic World Series run, the Cubs decided to pick 2,016 leaves and make a profit by having them authenticated with a hologram, according to Rovell.

But if you want a unique piece of the Cubs’ historic green, it’s going to force fans to put forward some serious green. The price is set at $200 for one leaf — and that rate is before the additional $15 for shipping.

This isn’t the first time a Chicago team cleverly made a profit off of championship merchandise. The Blackhawks sold vials of the 2013 Stanley Cup melted ice for $99.