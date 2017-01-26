The Big Show, Schaumburg Show, for Week 4: Chicago outdoors

Chicago’s biggest fishing show–the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo–opens at noon today (Thursday, Jan. 26) at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

The big names begin with Mike Iaconelli at 1:30 p.m. on the Hawg Trough. Even on a Thursday afternoon there will be an SRO crowd. He has that magic on-switch. I am also looking forward to seeing Seth Feider in person on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the first of his appearances at the show.

My plan is to spend most or all of today there, then file a bunch of notes late tonight or tomorrow morning. Also plan to be back Friday.

A couple notes going into the show.

The Illinois Shimano dealers –Angler’s Outlet (booth 410), Angler’s International (300), Dave’s Bait & Tackle (630), FishTech (525), Lee’s Tackle (220) and Presley’s Outdoors (b520)–are teaming up for the Outdoor Recreation Heritage Fund, which aids veterans, active military and their families through the outdoors. Bring in a working reel for a 10-percent off trade-in on any Shimano reel or rod or G. Loomis rod ($50 max). Trade-ins will be donated to the fund.

Aaron and Denny Sands from Shabbona Lakeside Bait, Tackle & Boat Rental (306) continue the tradition of leading off the seminars at 2 p.m. Thursday. My tradition is watching the “Musky Madness Forum’’ at 6 p.m. Friday.

If you see something at the show that catches your attention, let me know. I always appreciate additional observations.

SHOW DETAILS

Here are details for the shows and seminars this week. Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors.

CHICAGOLAND FISHING, TRAVEL & OUTDOOR EXPO: Schaumburg Convention Center, Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 26-29 TICKETS: $12, 5-11, $3; 4 and younger, free PARKING: Free INFO: Click here

GREAT LAKES ANGLER SUPER SALMON CLASSIC WITH DAN KEATING: Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29, must preregister ($60) at (847) 395-5730

ILLINOIS FISH & FEATHER EXPO: Interstate Center, Bloomington, Friday-next Sunday: Jan. 27-29, click here for info