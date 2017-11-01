The Boat Show dominates Showtime Week 2: But there’s planety more

The prep started a week before the opening of the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show, which runs Jan. 11-15 at McCormick Place South. Credit: Dale Bowman

The Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show and All-Canada Show dominate Week 2 of the winter outdoors show season.

I plan to be at the opening of the Boat Show today and will try to file a recap later today. Then I expect to do a fun visit with my wife, kids and friends, a long family tradition, Friday night.

SHOW BASICS

(Click here for the complete list of shows)

Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show: McCormick Place South, Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 11-15 Tickets: $14 (16 and older); 15 and younger, free; Wednesday is senior day (62 and older, $10). Transportation: CTA or Metra; parking at lot B $15; A & C $23 before 6 p.m. $10 after 6

All-Canada Show: Pheasant Run, St. Charles, Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 12-15 Tickets: $12; seniors $10; 17 and younger, free; Sunday is free vet’s day Parking: Free

Greater Chicago RV Show: Schaumburg Convention Center, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15

Musky Road Rules: Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, Saturday, Jan. 14