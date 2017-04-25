The Bulls badly need a throwback game from Dwyane Wade in GM 5

There’s a certain amount of self-awareness Dwyane Wade has these days.

Holding up the Larry O’Brien Trophy on three occasions and 14 years of experience in the Association, well, it’s either be self-aware or be retired.

So of course Wade knows that his Bulls team needs one of those “Dwyane Wade moments’’ sooner than later in this playoff series with the top-seeded Celtics.

Especially since the momentum has been ripped from them, watching a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series now sitting tied at 2-2.

“I was just talking to coach [Fred Hoiberg] about that,’’ Wade said of his role moving forward. “Obviously with [Rajon] Rondo going down [with a fractured right thumb], the ball’s going to be a lot more in my hands. But I talked to coach about it, there were a couple opportunities where I could have been more aggressive. Some of it is on me, sometimes when I’m running the offense, I’m doing it. I’m passive.

“I come off and the first screen is a pick-and-roll, I get off of it, and it doesn’t come back. So I have to figure out a way to, certain times be more aggressive than I was last game. And I’ll figure it out. I’ve been playing a long time, so I’ll leave it up to myself to figure it out.’’

Wade hasn’t been bad through the first four games. He just hasn’t exactly been good.

The veteran guard was averaging 34.3 minutes, 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game against Boston, while shooting 41 percent from the field.

His game-high in the series came in Game 2 when he scored 22 points.

But considering all the attention Jimmy Butler is drawing from the Boston defense, the Bulls need one of those games Wade threw at Toronto in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last May. Wade put up 38 in Game 3 in that series, and then followed that up with 30 in Game 4.

The hope is now a year older, he can still “figure it out.’’

What Wade won’t get caught up in, and has been warning his teammates to stay away from, is the extracurricular activities that went on in Game 4.

Whether it was “shoe-gate’’ between Robin Lopez and Jae Crowder or the war of words between Butler and Marcus Smart, Wade told his teammates that extra drama just happens when you play the same team over and over.

“Those things are a part of basketball,’’ Wade said. “You’re playing those guys, you seeing them every other day, you get aggravated by the little things they do. And that’s all it is. At the end of the day the focus is on what it needs to be, and that’s basketball.

“The coaches play their games in the media and all these things, but we’re focused on the game of basketball. When you’re out there, it’s a physical sport, a testy sport. But at the end of the day you have two teams trying to win and doing whatever it takes.’’

The other warning Wade offered up to his teammates? Momentum is fragile, and takes very little to grab back.

“Obviously, the momentum points to Boston,’’ Wade said. “They’ve got two of the last three at home. But in the playoff series, especially the way it’s going each game is different.

“Let’s see how the slugfest goes. It’s one of those weird series from the outside, but both teams have done what they need to do in the games that they’ve won, and that’s what it’s been all about.’’