The Bulls have Robin Lopez’s back in the wake of his suspension

Robin Lopez knew punishment was coming.

“I’m expecting to be suspended,’’ he said very matter-of-factly Tuesday night, following his role in a fight between himself and Toronto forward Serge Ibaka.

The only question the Bulls big man had was how many games? He got his answer, and his swing-and-miss attempt aimed at Ibaka’s head cost Lopez a one game suspension without pay, sitting out the Wednesday night contest with Detroit.

“I think you ask anybody in that locker room, Robin Lopez is one of the most, if not the most, popular guys on this team,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said about the NBA’s decision. “He’s a guy that goes out and approaches his job the same way every day. He goes to work. He never complains. He does what’s asked of him. Also if you asked them, they’d tell you he’s as passionate of a guy as we have on this team as well.

“He’s got a fire to him that you just don’t ever want to take away. This game gets very competitive obviously, it gets heated at times. That happened [Tuesday] night. It’s unfortunate what went down, but we’ve all got Robin’s back.’’

But Hoiberg also said that the suspension was warranted, “based on what the rule is.’’

The incident took place with 3:58 left in the third quarter when Lopez and Ibaka had words after a Jimmy Butler three-pointer. Lopez took a swipe at the basketball, knocking it out of Ibaka’s hand, and it quickly escalated into each player throwing a haymaker in the other’s direction, having to be separated.

Neither connected, but both players were ejected from the game.

“It seemed like I had three guys on me and I was being pulled back,’’ Lopez said of why he threw the punch. “And I’m not sure what was going on with him. But it felt like nobody had any hold on hm. He just kept coming at me with his arm. I was just trying to get him off me.’’

Not only were Lopez and Ibaka suspended a game, but the league also fined Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire $15,000 for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic in the wake of the dustup.

And while no one was blaming Lopez for what he did, the timing of the fight couldn’t have been worse. Not only did it leave the Bulls without their starting center, but backup Cristiano Felicio was also unavailable because of a lower back contusion suffered in the Toronto loss.

That meant that Joffrey Lauvergne got the start in the middle against the Pistons, with Bobby Portis serving as the backup center.

As for Lopez, he was scheduled to get a workout in at the facility on Thursday, and be ready to return to the starting lineup on Friday.

The Payne plan

Second-year point guard Cameron Payne, who was acquired in the trade with Oklahoma City last month, was recalled from the D-League and back in uniform for the Bulls against Detroit.

Hoiberg said there is still no definitive plan with him as far as minutes or his place in the rotation, especially with Rajon Rondo emerging as the starting point guard once again.

Coincidentally, the Bulls are 5-9 in their first 14 games since sending Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder, while Oklahoma City was 9-5.