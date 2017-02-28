The day in pictures: Cubs vs. White Sox

MESA, Ariz. — The South Side met the North Side out west on Monday. It was Cubs vs. White Sox in a February Cactus League game at Sloan Park. They played to a 4-4 tie.

Ah, a spring training tie, when there’s no handshake line after the game, only friendly waves from one manager to the other from his respective dugout.

Here is what Monday looked like on a cool, overcast afternoon in the desert. Photos by Morry Gash/Associated Press.