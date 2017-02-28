The day in pictures: Cubs vs. White Sox

MESA, Ariz. — The South Side met the North Side out west on Monday. It was Cubs vs. White Sox in a February Cactus League game at Sloan Park. They played to a 4-4 tie.
Ah, a spring training tie, when there’s no handshake line after the game, only friendly waves from one manager to the other from his respective dugout.
Here is what Monday looked like on a cool, overcast afternoon in the desert. Photos by Morry Gash/Associated Press.
White Sox players line up for the national anthem.
Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch in the first inning.
Addison Russell connects on a home run against Lucas Giolito.
Russell celebrates his home run as he crosses home in front of White Sox catcher Kevan Smith.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria talks to Tim Anderson before the game.
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
Willson Contreras connects on a home run during the fourth inning.
Jose Abreu hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning.
Abreu congratulated by teammates.
Cubs leadoff man Kyle Schwarber pokes a single.
The Cubs’ Kris Bryant is out at second as the Sox’ Tim Anderson turns a double play on a ball hit by Anthony Rizzo.
Third baseman Kris Bryant throws across the diamond.
Munenori Kawasaki.
