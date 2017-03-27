The East is just bad enough to make the Bulls playoff-bound

This is not a Bulls roster short on confidence when it comes to reaching the postseason.

Not only do they talk like a group that feels like it will be a playoff team, but it’s a group that believes they deserve to play beyond the regular season.

“We know we belong there,’’ veteran center Robin Lopez said.

Boastful talk from a team currently sitting at 35-39 on the season, and still on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff race.

But they might be onto something.

The Bulls woke up Monday morning just a half game behind Miami for the No. 8 playoff spot. But they were also only 2 ½ games behind Atlanta, Milwaukee and Indiana for spots five, six and seven. Welcome to the Eastern Conference, where bum teams are alive and well.

“I think we know that we’re a good ballclub,’’ Lopez said. “When we’re playing the right way and doing what we do best, we’ve beaten some of the best teams in the league. I don’t think there’s any game we think we can’t win.’’

On the remaining schedule?

Lopez should feel that way.

On paper, the toughest obstacle left is Cleveland on Thursday, but it’s also a Cavaliers team that the Bulls have man-handled going back to last season. If the Bulls can keep that trend going they will complete the season sweep of the defending NBA champs.

The one team that has given the Bulls the most difficulty this season has been Atlanta, who they face on Saturday, looking to avoid the season sweep.

After those two hills, however? Well, let’s just say the schedule sets up very nicely.

The Bulls go on a four-game trip to New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Of those four teams, only New Orleans had more than 30 wins this season with 31. Then the Bulls finish at home with Orlando and Brooklyn.

Tailor-made, right?

There’s always a rub with this Bulls team.

“I’m not overlooking any teams,’’ Jimmy Butler said, adding some realization into the conversation. “All I’m saying is when you look at it, we are supposed to win those. Not saying we will, but if we go out and play the game like people see us playing when we’re going right, then the question is, ‘Alright, can you all play like that every night?’

“If we play like that then we can win these games. Not overlooking anybody by a longshot, though, because I also know how we can show up some nights.’’

Two losses to the Knicks already this season. A bad home loss to Philadelphia last Friday. And then a Mar. 8 loss down in Orlando.

That’s why Butler is still guarded about those so-called “easy games’’ on the schedule. If there’s one thing this group has become very good at its underachieving at the worst moments.

But it’s not just about the Bulls in this playoff race. They can be average and still back in because of the awfulness that is the East.

Miami still has Denver, Toronto, Cleveland and two games with Washington on its schedule. Indiana has trips to Memphis, Toronto and Cleveland, as well as games with Milwaukee and Atlanta. Milwaukee has Boston twice, as well as Oklahoma City and a trip into Indiana.

The East has made it so it’s no longer important to be playing your best basketball of the season in April. Just don’t play your worst.

“I know how bad I want this,’’ Butler said of a playoff push. “My job is to do whatever it takes to make that happen.’’