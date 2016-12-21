The eff word: Bulls lacking consistent effort

By Jason Langendorf

For the Sun-Times

Is the answer really that simple: effort?

It’s a topic that gets tossed around often during this Bulls season of spikes, dips, runs and skids.

Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) fouls Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, as Butler goes up for a dunk as Marcin Gortat (13) and Robin Lopez watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Chicago.

Game plans, matchups and injuries matter, sure. But ask around, talk to the players and coaches about the team’s peaks-and-valleys tendency, and you’ll hear some version of the same refrain:

We’ve got to bring it every night.

“We’re very good at times; we’re very bad at times,” guard Dwyane Wade said after the practice session Wednesday morning. “Throughout the year, 82 games, you try to get to the point where you play your consistent game more times than not. We haven’t gotten there as much as we should. But the thing I like about this team is that in 27 games, there have been good wins, there have been bad losses, but we continue to stay together.”

On those nights the Bulls dig for more, they’re as competitive as anyone in the league. They sprint the floor, attack in transition, hammer the glass and body up on defense. They’re capable, whenever the mood strikes them, of playing an attractive brand of basketball.

But the other nights? Avert your eyes.

Exhibit A: The home game Monday against the Pistons brought out the good Bulls — a performance that saw them ring up 69 points by halftime. That figure would’ve been cause for all sorts of self-congratulation if it hadn’t also been a cruel reminder of the bad belly flop against the Bucks three nights earlier, when they finished the game with . . . 69 points.

The output was especially galling after the Bulls had mostly shuffled through an 11-point loss in Milwaukee a night earlier. With that wound still fresh, you’d think intensity would be no issue when they regrouped hours later in front of a United Center crowd, right?

Wrong.

“We went out there on a back-to-back against the same team,” coach Fred Hoiberg said, “and let the same things happen at home that happened in Milwaukee, as far as transition and not getting back. And that affected everybody.”

Bulls fans included. The output in Friday’s turnaround game against the Bucks was so desultory — including two 15-point quarters and a seeming inability (unwillingness?) to keep up with the Bucks’ bouncy, breakneck crew — that the team was serenaded with boos by fans who have become accustomed to a baseline level of basketball grit in recent years.

Even after a few days to shake it off, and with the benefit of the palate-cleansing victory over the Pistons, Wade was still rankled.

“I was very disappointed that our fans booed us,” he said. “We’re a team who’s out here, we’re trying to figure it out. We win home games against Cleveland and San Antonio, and then we get our butts kicked by Milwaukee. I don’t think we deserved to get booed. We’re out here trying.

‘‘I’d like to see more patience and more support from everybody.”

Wade and Hoiberg are preaching roughly the same sermon, particularly when it comes to a bench full of newbies in the process of learning to build winning habits. Still, Hoiberg wouldn’t fault the fans for expressing displeasure over Friday’s dud.

“The biggest thing is effort,” he said. “I know in this city, from playing here, these fans look for a constant effort — guys diving on the floor, physical play. If you play that way, these fans will appreciate the effort. You don’t do those little things, that’s when it’s tough.”

