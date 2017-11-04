The fix is in: Cooper has Holland in good place

CLEVELAND – Left-hander Derek Holland said he was intrigued by the prospect of working with Don Cooper when he decided to sign a one-year deal with the White Sox during the offseason, and after going through his first spring training with the Sox pitching coach, he’s convinced he made a good career move.

“I really have to give a lot of credit to Coop,’’ Holland said Tuesday. “For getting me in the right position. I’m back to where I feel comfortable, putting less stress on the shoulder. I feel very good out there on the mound.’’

The Rangers declined an $11 million club option in the offseason on Holland, who is attempting to put a difficult three-year period marked by injury behind him. The Sox signed “The Dutch Oven” for $6 million, and he can earn an additional $1 million if he pitches 150 innings and another $1 million if he hits 200. Fighting shoulder and knee injuries, Holland hasn’t topped 200 since 2013 when he went 10-9 with a 3.42 ERA over a career-high 213 innings.

It’s early, but after allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings in his first start against the Twins, Holland takes the ball again Wednesday against the Indians with a bright outlook on 2017.

Derek Holland pitches against the Twins Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

“All I’m doing is staying back more,’’ Holland said. “If you look at video comparing me to the way I was standing last year, he has me standing taller, using my back leg and using my legs better.’’

Rodon progressing – but slowly

Left-hander Carlos Rodon, meanwhile, continues on his throwing program in Arizona as he works through upper biceps bursitis, but he still hasn’t thrown off a mound, which makes a May return less probable than first thought when he was placed him on the disabled list to begin the season.

General manager Rick Hahn said at the time Rodon would be re-eavaluated on or around April 10 and could possibly start throwing off a mound.

But Rodon will continue to throw off flat ground and will be re-evaluated when the Sox return home next week.

Manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday Rodon “is feeling well” and “doing good,’’ however.

“He’s moving along positively since we’ve had to make the adjustment with him,’’ Renteria said. “We’ll just re-evaluate him when we get back home and see where he’s at.’’

Rodon made one start during spring training. The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2014 was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season, his second year in the majors.

Covey to face Twins

As expected, right-hander Dylan Covey will fill Rodon’s open slot when the Sox series Friday in Minneapolis against the Twins. He’ll be followed by Jose Quintana Saturday and James Shields Sunday.

Indians raise the flag

The Indians received American League championship rings and raised an AL title banner at Progressive before their home opener.

Said shortstop Francisco Lindor: “I’m going to see it and I’m going to say, ‘I want a bigger one. I don’t want this one.’ ’’

Asked if the ceremony might motivate his players, Renteria said, “I hope that they just get to see what it is that everybody is playing for. But I think they all know what they’re playing for.

“Unfortunately we’re on this side watching them, but maybe it’ll be a little motivation.”