The losing is the hardest part of White Sox rebuild, Abreu says

As the losses mount, the White Sox are almost becoming numb to them.

Almost, but not quite there. It helps, Jose Abreu says, to know there should be a silver lining in all this.

Players in the Sox clubhouse know they’re going to battle every day with less during a rebuilding process that purged the roster of – since last December – Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings.

Going into their game against the Houston Astros Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, they had lost six of their last seven games, were 4-19 since the All-Star break and had dropped 23 of their last 28 games. Their 6-18 record in July was the worst in franchise history for that month.

Rick Renteria (17) shakes hands with Jose Abreu (79) on Opening Day. (AP) Photo/Paul Beaty)

For the players still here, including Abreu, their highest paid and best hitter, the losses still sting.

“Yeah, absolutely,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “It’s difficult because we don’t come here to lose. I am sure we’ll be better down the road, but this is the hardest part of this process right now. We know there are tough pills to swallow in order to feel good later. You need drugs if you are sick to feel better later. That’s how I see it.’’

The Sox finished fourth in the American League Central in each of Abreu’s first three seasons with records of 73-89 in 2014, 76-86 in 2015 and 78-84 in 2016. They seem destined to finish fifth with the worst record in the AL this season.

“The last couple of years we were expected to win, and because the high expectations were high it was tough,’’ Abreu said. “This year is different because there are so many young players and we know what this process is about. It’s not like you don’t feel the pain from the losses, but you understand the losses better.’’

Wins like their 8-5 decision Tuesday against the Astros, owners of the AL’s best record, are like oxygen.

“With this whole rebuild thing, we just need to pick out as many positives as we can from this game and roll with it,” catcher Kevan Smith said afterward.

Abreu, who signed a six-year, $68 million contract as a Cuban free agent in October, 2013, has two years left on his deal, so he might not be around if and when the rebuild comes together and bears championship fruit. But he wants to be, and he is endorsing first-year manager Rick Renteria, let go by the Cubs in favor of Joe Maddon when the Cubs were ready to win, to be the Sox field boss then, too.

“In my career I’ve played for different managers who have a lot of knowledge about baseball, and Ricky is one of the best,” Abreu said. “He’s incredible with all his knowledge about baseball, how to make you a better player and what you have to do to be the best. That’s something that is invaluable for a manger. I just hope that he can stay here for a long time and be the face of the franchise as a manager and guide us to a championship.

“I hope that he can stay, and I hope that I can stay here, too.’’