The MVP, Hall of Famer and Summer Wind? Vegas Cubs’ kind of town

LAS VEGAS — Ask anyone what they think first when they think about Las Vegas, and the answers are as similar as they are obvious: casinos, blackjack, slot machines, late nights, drinking and sundry other sins.

“Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., that’s my first thought,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I wish I had been there to see them back in the day. I have no interest in present-day Vegas whatsoever.”

Whether Maddon’s third baseman can do anything to change the manager’s mind, Kris Bryant might well be on the way to changing the present-day perception of Vegas – a place the Cubs hit the jackpot once with Greg Maddux and are still listening to the coins drop on their second jackpot with Bryant.

“I think it’s going to be known for baseball,” said Bryant, the reigning National League MVP, who went to Bonanza High School, just a few miles away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Kris Bryant, left, and Bryce Harper, center, representing their Las Vegas hometown after winning National League Rookie of the Year and MVP, respectively, in 2015.

“Hopefully, I’m doing my part,” said Bryant, who plays this weekend in the Cubs’ annual exhibition trip to Vegas – what’s certain to include the biggest reception in the decades-long tradition for the team and the city’s conquering hero.

“I mean, you hear about Southern California, and obviously Florida. They seem to have the best baseball players,” Bryant added. “But I think Vegas is the top of the list there.”

With one of the country’s largest population growths in the last two decades, Vegas also has seen a spike in elite baseball talent – with Bryant and former hometown rival Bryce Harper the top talent to emerge from the city’s high schools since Maddux.

“A team from Vegas’ high schools would be formidable. If it were Vegas versus the World in the World Baseball Classic, Vegas would have a shot,” longtime baseball reporter John Manuel wrote for Baseball America in October 2015, a few weeks before Bryant was named National League Rookie of the Year and Washington Nationals outfielder Harper the National League MVP.

Manuel listed the power of Bryant, Harper, young Texas slugger Joey Gallo and first baseman Chris Carter, now with the Yankees.

In fact, starting with Harper’s No. 1 overall selection in 2010, through right-hander Erick Fedde’s selection by the same Washington Nationals at No. 18 overall in 2014, seven products of Vegas high schools were drafted in the first round, with at least one each of those five years.

Harper and Bryant – who second overall in 2013 – are the city’s highest picks ever.

And they may eventually give the city’s only Hall of Famer – Maddux (second round in 1984) a run for Vegas’ top player.

“Currently playing it’s got to be Kris. What he has done is pretty insane,” said biased Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “He comes in after being held down [in the minors] for [12] days, wins the Rookie of the Year, takes the team to the NLCS, and the next year encores it with the MVP and a World Series championship.

“Bryce has done an amazing job, too. But Kris has that World Series ring.”

The greatest current baseball player from Vegas in Bryant? The greatest all-time in Maddux? Given the Cubs’ Vegas luck already and their long-standing relationship with the city and its fans, the Cubs might want to station a scout there year-round to scan the sudden hotbed it has become.

In fact, they have. Kris’ dad, Mike Bryant – already a longtime coach in the area with a hitting school – is a business-card-carrying Cubs associate scout.

He may be hard-pressed to improve on the last player he found for the Cubs.

And good luck to him trying to find somebody to top Rizzo’s pick for Vegas’ all-time greatest player.

“Frank Sinatra’s No. 1,” Rizzo said. “No disrespect to Mr. Maddux, but Sinatra’s worldwide.”

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS …

Best players to come out of Las Vegas:

Greg Maddux, Valley High School

Hall of Fame, four Cy Young Awards, widely feared humor

Frank Sinatra, Caesars Palace

All-time power and unrivaled range playing the field

Kris Bryant, Bonanza High School

Rookie of Year, MVP, curse buster in first 2 MLB seasons

Bryce Harper, Las Vegas High School

Before age 24: RoY award, MVP, four All-Star appearances

Wayne Newton, The Flamingo

The don’t call him Mr. Las Vegas for nothing