The new-look Bulls roster passed their first test in overtime win

Dwyane Wade chooses to deal in real talk.

So when the Bulls veteran was asked on Friday if the team was now worse off post-trade deadline, there was little hesitation in his reply.

“We’re [29-29],’’ Wade said. “It’s not like we’re 40-and-something.’’

“The [new] guys are going to come in, they’re going to have to plug in and do their job and do what they can for this team. It will be different than what Taj [Gibson] brought and what Doug [McDermott] brought. From that standpoint, yeah, we’re going to miss those guys.’’

Over the remaining 24 games in the regular season? Definitely. Against an 18-40 Phoenix team at the United Center? Not so much.

Thanks to Wade and Jimmy Butler taking over the game late, the Bulls overcame what was once a 13-point deficit, beating the Suns, 128-121, in overtime.

All Wade did in the overtime was score 10 points, while Butler added seven. But it was Butler who helped get it to overtime, nailing a three-pointer to tie the game up with 48.2 seconds left in regulation, and then a 13-foot fadeaway with 9.1 seconds.

Devin Booker had a chance to give the Suns the lead from the free throw line with 1.5 second left, but missed the third free throw after he was fouled by Wade on a three-point attempt.

It didn’t hurt that rookie Denzel Valentine chipped in 15 points, while Nikola Mirotic had 20.

And as far as the new guys acquired from Oklahoma City for Gibson and McDermott, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne didn’t see a minute of action, while point guard Cameron Payne was inactive due to an illness.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said that he was still not sure how they would be worked in or how quickly, but he was excited to start the process.

So was Payne, who was the main piece for the Bulls in the deal.

“Especially because I’m a point guard, I have to learn so much,’’ Payne said. “And defensive-wise, I’ve only been on one side of the spectrum. I’ve only been with the Thunder all my career, so coming over here it’s going to be something new. I feel like I can pick up on it fast. I’m going to be ready to listen.’’

For another day

The fact that general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson are now stressing “the process of getting younger,’’ didn’t get past Wade’s ears.

The 35-year-old was asked if he felt like the front office even wanted him back next year, especially since Wade controls the option, and replied, “I don’t know, I haven’t had that conversation about next season with the guys.’’

Wade said he would look at what would be best for him when the time comes.

“I think we all understood when I came here I signed a two-year deal with a one-year option, and both sides wanted it that way,’’ Wade said. “And when the time came, no matter the teammates I had and the season we had, it was going to be my option. I take my option seriously.’’

New No. 1 in town

Michael Carter-Williams took Derrick Rose’s jersey No. 1 when he was first acquired from Milwaukee back in training camp, and quickly switched to No. 7 when he heard the negative feedback from the Rose apologists still alive and well.

Newly-acquired Anthony Morrow didn’t seem to be bothered by that type of potential blowback, announcing that he would now wear No. 1.