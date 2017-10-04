The new Wrigleyville: 4 big projects going up around Cubs’ home

As the Cubs host their home opener Monday, the building boom surrounding Wrigley Field is in full swing. A look at major projects surrounding the ballpark:

1. THE PARK AT WRIGLEY FIELD

Billed by the Cubs as “Wrigleyville’s town square” and “a year-round gathering place for neighbors, families, fans and visitors,” the plaza is set to open at 10 a.m. Monday. After a lengthy battle with city officials, the Cubs agreed to limit liquor sales there to beer and wine. Also, plaza access on game days will be limited to fans with game tickets.

The Cubs’ front office will be headquartered in a five-story building overlooking the plaza that also is home to retailers and restaurants. Beginning April 13, fans will be able to view the World Series trophy there in the Trophy Room at the Park Presented by Motorola. A two-story Cubs Store opens Monday.

2. HOTEL ZACHARY

This seven-story hotel, set to open next year, also overlooks the plaza. It will include 175 rooms, a Wintrust Bank and a McDonald’s, along with other eateries and shops. The hotel, named after Wrigley Field architect Zachary Taylor Davis, is being built by Hickory Street Capital, a development company run by the Cubs-owning Ricketts family.

3. TWO-STORY WRIGLEY ANNEX

This new structure at the corner of Addison and Sheffield, expected to open in 2020, is expected to include retail and restaurant space and a ticket office.

4. ADDISON & CLARK DEVELOPMENT

South of the ballpark, a team that includes M&R Development, RMK Management Corp. and Bucksbaum Retail Properties is erecting a massive complex that will include 148 apartments, 146,000 square feet of commercial space over three floors and 400 indoor parking spaces. The development, expected to open in summer 2018, could eventually house a grocery store, health club and other retailers, though no tenants have been announced.

Sources: Chicago Cubs, Hickory Street Capital, Sun-Times archives, addisonparkonclark.com

Here are more aerial photos of Wrigley Field: