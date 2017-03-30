The playoff hunt is alive and well thanks to Nikola Mirotic

It might be a quick glimpse up at the scoreboard.

Or late at night away from the arena, a couple taps on the smartphone.

Either way, there’s no avoiding it for the Bulls players this time of year.

“You kind of want to ignore it a little bit, kind of make it so you control what you can control, but I’ve had a wandering eye at times, yes,’’ big man Robin Lopez said of the scoreboard watching going on. “Everybody is fighting for those last few spots. Everybody wants to be playing playoff ball.’’

Some more than others obviously, as the Bulls defeated LeBron James and the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-93, Thursday night at the United Center.

Thanks to 28 points from Nikola Mirotic, as well 25 from Jimmy Butler, the Bulls improved to 36-39 with seven regular-season games left, and more importantly, moved to within a game of Indiana for the No. 8 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

In completing the season sweep of the defending champions, the Bulls also kept a very unique streak alive and well, now winning 20 straight Thursday night home games televised on TNT going back to the 2013 season.

Asked to explain the streak, all coach Fred Hoiberg could say is, “I can’t.’’

No explanation needed, especially after overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit, outscoring the fading Cavaliers 37-21 in the third quarter.

“Physicality,’’ Mirotic said of the third-quarter turnaround. “We played with great physicality. It’s the whole team.’’

Once again, it was Mirotic doing a lot of the heavy lifting, as the third-year stretch-four continued his redemption crusade.

In scoring 28 points in back-to-back games, Mirotic has now hit double-digits in four straight games for the Bulls, as well as seven of the last nine. Not bad for a guy that was out of the rotation earlier this month, and even thrown down on the inactive list back on Mar. 12, against Boston.

“Just the rhythm and confidence he’s playing with now,’’ Hoiberg said of Mirotic. “We’re finding him. Anytime he plays like this, gets in this kind of rhythm, we’re playing good basketball.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the kid that he didn’t just put his head down [when times were bad], walk away, and mope.’’

How important was Mirotic’s presence against Cleveland?

Mirotic scored 13 points in the opening quarter, leaving the game for a breather with the score tied 20-20. The Cavs then went on a 14-4 run, and by the time Mirotic re-entered the game in the second quarter, the Bulls found themselves down 36-29.

In grabbing control of the game in the third, it was Mirotic once again leading the way, shooting 3-for-5 from three-point range and scoring nine points.

“I can’t explain it,’’ Mirotic said of his resurgence. “Maybe it’s good sometimes that things happen. Some players, maybe they need a little more time to have consistency. I feel like it’s my time. It’s my time to make things right. I just want to enjoy basketball and be happy, and right now I’m very happy to be here. I want to make it to the end of the season, and I want to be in the playoffs. That’s all.’’

All Lopez knew was must-win pressure games seem to fit this team well all of a sudden, now beating Milwaukee and Cleveland in back-to-back games.

“That’s how it’s supposed to be going in a season like this,’’ Lopez said. “It’s fun, especially after last season [when Lopez was with the Knicks] when the last few games were essentially meaningless for us. It’s fun to be in this position.’’